RTX (NYSE:RTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

RTX Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of RTX traded down $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $85.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,076,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,973,506. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth $51,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in RTX in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.54.

About RTX

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.