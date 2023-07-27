Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$135.71.

RY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.50 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$124.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

TSE RY opened at C$130.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$125.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$130.75. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$116.75 and a 52-week high of C$140.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$180.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Free Report ) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C($0.14). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of C$13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.88 billion. On average, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.0074977 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.79, for a total transaction of C$515,507.49.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

