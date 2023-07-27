Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $14.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ HBAN remained flat at $12.17 during trading hours on Monday. 765,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,142,568. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 173,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 796,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after buying an additional 365,500 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 94,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 12,183 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

