Royal Bank of Canada Raises Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$51.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$51.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FTT. Raymond James boosted their price target on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.00.

Finning International Stock Performance

Shares of FTT traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$44.45. 166,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,875. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.67. Finning International has a twelve month low of C$23.46 and a twelve month high of C$44.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.18. Finning International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of C$2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.92 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Finning International will post 3.8001761 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

