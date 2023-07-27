Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) to Sector Perform

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$29.60 to C$30.40 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays started coverage on TMX Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. CIBC upped their price target on TMX Group from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$32.00 to C$31.80 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMX Group Stock Performance

TMXXF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.25. The company had a trading volume of 525 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580. TMX Group has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $23.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.71.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.