Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$72.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.46% from the stock’s current price.

RCI.B has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.75 to C$72.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$75.80.

TSE:RCI.B traded down C$3.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$57.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,949,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,361. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$50.53 and a one year high of C$67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of C$23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$60.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$63.05.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

