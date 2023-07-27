Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target to C$24.00

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.79% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Shares of TSE:MRG.UN traded down C$0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$16.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,005. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 12 month low of C$14.50 and a 12 month high of C$18.97. The firm has a market cap of C$636.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$16.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

