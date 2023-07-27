Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.81 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$74.75 to C$75.75 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

