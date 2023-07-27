Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCIGet Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.377 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Rogers Communications has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Rogers Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 35.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rogers Communications to earn $4.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.49 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded down $2.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.49. 692,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,117. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.52. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $50.16.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCIGet Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RCI shares. Barclays started coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

