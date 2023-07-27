Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $290.00.

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $2,395,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $2,395,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,705. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock opened at $333.96 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $209.27 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $311.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.92.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.55%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.