RLI (NYSE:RLI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $381.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.35 million. RLI had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 17.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS.
RLI Trading Up 1.0 %
RLI stock traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $137.33. 237,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,428. RLI has a 1 year low of $100.96 and a 1 year high of $149.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.24.
RLI Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.93%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.
RLI Company Profile
RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.
