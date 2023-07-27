RLI (NYSE:RLI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $381.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.35 million. RLI had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 17.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS.

RLI Trading Up 1.0 %

RLI stock traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $137.33. 237,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,428. RLI has a 1 year low of $100.96 and a 1 year high of $149.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.24.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.93%.

Institutional Trading of RLI

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of RLI by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in RLI by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RLI by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

RLI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.