Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,539 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 550 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 10.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RIO. Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Argus cut their price target on Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 0.3 %

About Rio Tinto Group

Shares of RIO stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $67.75. 1,408,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,172,647. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Featured Articles

