Reviewing GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB) & Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS)

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Free Report) and Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

GrandSouth Bancorporation has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Bancorp has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get GrandSouth Bancorporation alerts:

Profitability

This table compares GrandSouth Bancorporation and Pioneer Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrandSouth Bancorporation N/A N/A N/A Pioneer Bancorp 25.26% 8.03% 1.01%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrandSouth Bancorporation $58.82 million 3.49 $16.11 million N/A N/A Pioneer Bancorp $57.92 million N/A $10.28 million N/A N/A

This table compares GrandSouth Bancorporation and Pioneer Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

GrandSouth Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.4% of Pioneer Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.3% of GrandSouth Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Pioneer Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GrandSouth Bancorporation and Pioneer Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrandSouth Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Pioneer Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Pioneer Bancorp beats GrandSouth Bancorporation on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GrandSouth Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers one-to-four family residential, commercial real estate, home equity and lines of credit, residential construction and other construction and land, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and boats and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt. In addition, it invests in investment securities, as well as provides specialty floor plan lending to small auto dealerships under the CarBucks trade name. The company operates through eight branches across South Carolina. GrandSouth Bancorporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Greenville, South Carolina.

About Pioneer Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one- to four-family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans; and home equity lines of credit. The company also invests in the U.S. governmental securities, fixed rate collateralized mortgage obligations, mortgage-backed securities, fixed-rate investment grade bonds, and equity securities. In addition, the company offers personal and commercial insurance products, including homeowners, automobile, and comprehensive business insurance; employee benefit products and services, such as group health, dental, disability, and life insurance products, as well as defined contribution, defined benefit administration, and human resource management services; and wealth management services comprising investment advice, retirement income planning, estate planning, business succession, and employer retirement planning. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Albany, New York. Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pioneer Bancorp, MHC.

Receive News & Ratings for GrandSouth Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrandSouth Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.