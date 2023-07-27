Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Retail Opportunity Investments has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Retail Opportunity Investments has a payout ratio of 171.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.50. 978,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,566. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.74. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

