Rentokil Initial plc Plans Dividend of GBX 2.75 (LON:RTO)

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTOGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share on Monday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

Rentokil Initial stock traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 641 ($8.22). 6,246,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,402,263. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 628.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 579.14. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of GBX 458 ($5.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 663.80 ($8.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of £16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5,323.33, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on RTO. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.59) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.69) to GBX 676 ($8.67) in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 650 ($8.33) to GBX 700 ($8.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 640 ($8.21) to GBX 740 ($9.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.53) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 627.89 ($8.05).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David Frear bought 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,950 ($50.65) per share, with a total value of £9,875 ($12,661.88). Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

