Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Renasant had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

Renasant Stock Performance

Shares of RNST traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $31.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Renasant has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $41.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.87.

Get Renasant alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RNST shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Renasant from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Renasant from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renasant has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Renasant

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renasant

In other news, Director John Foy purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $77,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,878.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Curtis J. Perry acquired 10,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.45 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,597.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Foy purchased 3,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $77,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,878.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Renasant by 70.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Renasant during the first quarter valued at $440,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Renasant during the first quarter valued at $373,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Renasant during the second quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

About Renasant

(Get Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.