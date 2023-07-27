Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Renasant had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.
Renasant Stock Performance
Shares of RNST traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $31.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Renasant has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $41.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.87.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RNST shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Renasant from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Renasant from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renasant has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.
Insider Buying and Selling at Renasant
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renasant
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Renasant by 70.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Renasant during the first quarter valued at $440,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Renasant during the first quarter valued at $373,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Renasant during the second quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.
About Renasant
Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.
