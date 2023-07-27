Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.90-$5.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Reliance Steel & Aluminum also updated its Q3 guidance to $4.90-5.10 EPS.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE RS traded down $11.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $278.73. 188,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,881. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $168.24 and a 1-year high of $293.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 22.76 EPS for the current year.

RS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $270.00.

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $2,351,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,169,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,453,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,656,886,000 after acquiring an additional 815,429 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $82,101,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $78,366,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after buying an additional 359,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,560,000 after buying an additional 282,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

