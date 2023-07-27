RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Short Interest Update

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 486,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
OTCMKTS RGRX traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 273,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,364. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08.
RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Four Reasons Tractor Supply Company Can Plow New Highs In 2023
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- McDonald’s Earnings Growth Shows Value to Consumers and Investors
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Falling In Love With Honeywell Stock After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.