RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Short Interest Update

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 486,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RGRX traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 273,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,364. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08.

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic peptide, Thymosin beta 4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. The company is developing RGN-259, a preservative-free topical eye drop for regeneration of corneal tissues damaged by injury, disease, or other pathology; RGN-352, an injectable formulation for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, central and peripheral nervous system diseases, and other medical indications; and RGN-137, a topical gel for the treatment of dermal wounds and reduction of scar tissue.

