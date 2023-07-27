Red River Bancshares (RRBI) Scheduled to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $27.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.86 million. On average, analysts expect Red River Bancshares to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

Red River Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of RRBI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.25. 997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,262. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.31. Red River Bancshares has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $60.57. The stock has a market cap of $361.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.57.

Red River Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Red River Bancshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

In other Red River Bancshares news, insider Bryon C. Salazar sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $29,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tammi R. Salazar sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $29,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,082. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryon C. Salazar sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $29,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,002 shares of company stock worth $45,419 and have sold 3,507 shares worth $185,089. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red River Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 72.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Red River Bancshares by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 9.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. 18.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.