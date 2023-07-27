Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Holdings Trimmed by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

NYSE O traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $62.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,491,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,804. The firm has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.67.

The company also recently declared a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.2555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 216.20%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

