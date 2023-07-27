RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $59.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

RBB Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

RBB Bancorp stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.11. 905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,172. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.17. The company has a market cap of $286.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76.

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBB Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,003,000 after acquiring an additional 24,437 shares in the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

