Raymond James Raises CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target to $102.00

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $101.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.43.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE stock opened at $88.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.13.

Insider Activity

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 51,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 30,265 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 65,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,323,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.