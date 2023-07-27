Raymond James Cuts Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $35.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

VNOM has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $26.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.38. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $36.10.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $168.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.52 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.25%.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,895,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 56,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,953 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,800,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Viper Energy Partners by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,893,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,012,000 after purchasing an additional 131,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Further Reading

