Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $1.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $1.25. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 36.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RXT. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.58.

Rackspace Technology stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 390,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,120. Rackspace Technology has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.63.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 44.38%. The business had revenue of $758.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 719.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 240,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 211,106 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 588.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 605,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 517,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

