Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Shares Gap Down to $144.92

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday. The stock had previously closed at $144.92, but opened at $138.26. Quest Diagnostics shares last traded at $138.32, with a volume of 726,572 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DGX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.38 and a 200 day moving average of $140.26.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. Quest Diagnostics's revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after purchasing an additional 636,301 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 14,887.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,331,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302,510 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,258,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,754,000 after purchasing an additional 34,947 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,728,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,746 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 46,022.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,914,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,403 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

