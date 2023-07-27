Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 67,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $127.35 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $130.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.81. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,540. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on FI. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.15.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

