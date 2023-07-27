Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth $18,597,800,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 588.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 47.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR stock opened at $126.23 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $149.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.70%.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Progressive from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.73.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.