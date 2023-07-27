Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issued By William Blair

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bloomin’ Brands in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Bloomin’ Brands’ current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 92.23% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.89. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $17.96 and a twelve month high of $28.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after buying an additional 3,552,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,152 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,615,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,751,000 after buying an additional 1,320,698 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,623,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth $16,198,000.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

