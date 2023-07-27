Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Lifted to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $39.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on QTWO. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Q2 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Q2 from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Q2 from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.57.

QTWO opened at $35.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.51. Q2 has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.71 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $564,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 515,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,053,827.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $29,427.30. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 204,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $564,636.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 515,554 shares in the company, valued at $13,053,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,620. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 5.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 24,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Q2 by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Q2 by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

