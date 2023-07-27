Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Decreased by Analyst

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.16) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.07). The consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.52) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.32) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.41) EPS.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 93.13%. The company had revenue of $319.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.00.

ALNY stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $194.94. 459,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,741. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.28. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $135.46 and a 12 month high of $242.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $1,481,802.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,303.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $1,481,802.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,303.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $287,214.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,801 shares in the company, valued at $350,456.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,299 shares of company stock worth $2,782,442 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,703,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,074,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,221,000 after buying an additional 353,538 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,005,000 after buying an additional 262,893 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 464,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,754,000 after buying an additional 238,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 20,224.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 236,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 235,215 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

