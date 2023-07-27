Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.89.

Several brokerages have commented on PSTG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Pure Storage stock opened at $38.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,273.42, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $589.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.83 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $1,350,599.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 414,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 40,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,481,941.92. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 160,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,736.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $1,350,599.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 414,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,373 shares of company stock worth $5,833,636. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 280.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

