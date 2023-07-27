PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Issues Earnings Results

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69, Briefing.com reports. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PulteGroup Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PHM traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.07. 944,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,784,767. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.18.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.29%.

Several analysts have commented on PHM shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 90.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in PulteGroup by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in PulteGroup by 115.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

