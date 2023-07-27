PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $148.00 to $159.00. The company traded as high as $152.09 and last traded at $149.95, with a volume of 176908 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $144.19.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.69.

Insider Activity at PTC

In related news, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $362,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,652.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total transaction of $2,511,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,754,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,301,925.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $362,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,652.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,912 shares of company stock worth $31,710,835 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PTC

PTC Stock Up 3.9 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.50.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. PTC had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $542.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Company Profile



PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

Further Reading

