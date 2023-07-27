Premier Financial Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:PFC)

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd.

Premier Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 55.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Premier Financial to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.4%.

Premier Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PFC stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.95. The company had a trading volume of 225,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,498. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92. Premier Financial has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $784.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premier Financial

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $68.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.33 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 11.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Premier Financial will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 20.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 74,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,890 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the first quarter valued at about $653,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Premier Financial by 616.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 80,253 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 151.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 14,083 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Premier Financial by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 974,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 87,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Premier Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Premier Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

