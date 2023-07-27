PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $170.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PPG Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.47.

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $146.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $107.40 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.15.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 44.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

