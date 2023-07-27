PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PolyMet Mining Price Performance

Shares of PLM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.08. 589,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,440. PolyMet Mining has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.43.

Get PolyMet Mining alerts:

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.