Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $419,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 93.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,896 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.99. 1,541,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,458,497. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day moving average is $61.28. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

