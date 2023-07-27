Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 18,898 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,315,000 after purchasing an additional 317,335 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,650,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,736,000 after buying an additional 402,043 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,165,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,733,000 after acquiring an additional 157,401 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,733,000 after acquiring an additional 323,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,333,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,341,000 after purchasing an additional 240,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYV. TD Cowen raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.25.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE LYV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,753. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $99.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.97 and a 200 day moving average of $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 226.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $85,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,045.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $85,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,045.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.