Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 174 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,019 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after buying an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,270,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,130,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $436,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.17. 499,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,360,713. The company has a market capitalization of $117.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $115.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.52.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.58.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

