Polaris (NYSE:PII) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Polaris updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.20-$10.75 EPS.
Polaris Stock Performance
Shares of Polaris stock traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $136.39. 174,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,236. Polaris has a 1-year low of $91.86 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.61.
Insider Transactions at Polaris
In other news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PII. Truist Financial raised their target price on Polaris from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.45.
About Polaris
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.
