PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PJT Partners Price Performance

PJT traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.32. 431,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,188. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $59.61 and a fifty-two week high of $86.92. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.02.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PJT Partners

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other PJT Partners news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 7,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $595,288.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,689.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PJT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in PJT Partners by 2,850.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 133,903 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in PJT Partners by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in PJT Partners by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 529,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,223,000 after buying an additional 22,148 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,337,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 275,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,904,000 after purchasing an additional 14,642 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PJT shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

