PJT Partners Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th.

PJT Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. PJT Partners has a payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PJT Partners to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Shares of PJT Partners stock traded down $2.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.82. 113,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,824. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.77. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $86.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.02.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.38. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PJT. Wolfe Research downgraded PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on PJT Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

In other news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 7,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $595,288.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,487 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,689.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 423.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

