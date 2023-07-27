PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on September 20th

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th.

PJT Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. PJT Partners has a payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PJT Partners to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

PJT Partners Price Performance

Shares of PJT stock traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.82. 113,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,824. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.02. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $59.61 and a 1 year high of $86.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.57 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PJT. JMP Securities upped their price target on PJT Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at PJT Partners

In other PJT Partners news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 7,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $595,288.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,689.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PJT Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 4.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 377.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Stories

