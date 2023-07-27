Piper Sandler Raises Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $86.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SCHW. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.91.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $66.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $117.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.88. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,915 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 704.2% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

