Piper Sandler Cuts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,981.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $2,075.00 to $1,981.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CMG. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,280.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,137.83.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $2,085.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,075.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1,819.87. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,344.05 and a 52-week high of $2,175.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,528 shares of company stock valued at $19,738,136 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 61 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 285.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

