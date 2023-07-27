Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th.

Pfizer has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Pfizer has a dividend payout ratio of 47.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pfizer to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.21. 20,963,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,192,734. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $210.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 98,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Pfizer by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,012,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,321,000 after buying an additional 7,796 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 34.2% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

