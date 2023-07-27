PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 170 ($2.18) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 121.18% from the stock’s current price.

PensionBee Group Price Performance

LON:PBEE traded up GBX 2.66 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 76.86 ($0.99). 13,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,004. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of £172.05 million, a P/E ratio of -840.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.03. PensionBee Group has a 12 month low of GBX 45.51 ($0.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 115 ($1.47). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 70.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 76.59.

Insider Activity at PensionBee Group

In related news, insider Romi Savova sold 49,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.97), for a total value of £37,451.28 ($48,020.62). 46.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PensionBee Group

PensionBee Group plc, a direct-to-consumer financial technology company, provides online pension services in the United Kingdom. The company's technology platform allows its customers to combine their pensions and invest in a range of online plans, forecast how much they are expected to have saved by the time they retire, and make withdrawals from their pensions.

