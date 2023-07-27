PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,509 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,271 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,620 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,333,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,016,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,064,433,000 after purchasing an additional 417,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.03.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,043,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,901,668. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The company has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

