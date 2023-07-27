Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Shares Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Pan American Silver worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after acquiring an additional 190,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of PAAS traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,905,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,161,670. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.39 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Profile

(Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.