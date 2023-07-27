Oppenheimer Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $280.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMGN. Mizuho increased their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus decreased their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.12.

Amgen stock traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $237.90. The stock had a trading volume of 637,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,829. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock has a market cap of $127.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.80.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen will post 17.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Amgen by 22.3% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Amgen by 3.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 61,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 4.2% during the second quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 21,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

