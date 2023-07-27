Oppenheimer Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $280.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.70% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMGN. Mizuho increased their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Argus decreased their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.12.
Amgen Trading Up 1.1 %
Amgen stock traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $237.90. The stock had a trading volume of 637,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,829. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock has a market cap of $127.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. Amgen has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Amgen by 22.3% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Amgen by 3.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 61,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 4.2% during the second quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 21,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
